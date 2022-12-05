Plan Ahead, Sort it Out: Maplewood & South Orange Recycling Changes Begin January 2

From Maplewood and South Orange Townships:

Plan Ahead, Sort It Out

2023 Curbside Recycling Changes Start January 2, with Fibers

Start sorting out your recyclables now. The revamped, dual stream, curbside recycling program for South Orange and Maplewood kicks off the new year on January 2 with collection in Maplewood. Starting in 2023 recyclable materials will need to be separated into two categories for two distinct pickups on alternating weeks. One week’s pickup will be exclusively for Fibers (cardboard, paper) and the following week’s pickup will be for Commingled (plastic, glass, and metal containers). The revised curbside pickup rhythm will begin each week in Maplewood (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) and finish up each week in South Orange (Thursday and Friday).

The revised system is the two towns’ response to changes in the recycling markets which have driven costs up for both municipalities at the same time as concerns about the rate of recycling have also increased. South Orange Village Trustee, Bill Haskins, summarized the advantage of the dual stream system, “By separating our commingled plastic, metal, and glass from paper and cardboard and alternating pickup weekly, we will decrease the contamination of both streams, making them more marketable, and ensure that more of what is recyclable actually gets recycled.”

Maplewood Committeewoman, Nancy Adams, further explained “We really couldn’t continue with single stream and still manage costs so we need the community’s help in making this dual stream process work to be more efficient and effective and they can start by reviewing the lists of what is and is not recyclable curbside.”

Acceptable FIBER materials include:

Corrugated cardboard

Boxboard (flattened cereal boxes, etc.)

Paper bags

Junk mail (Including window envelopes)

Office paper

Newspapers & magazines

Corrugated brown pizza boxes (no grease, food and liner removed)

Acceptable COMMINGLED materials include:

#1, 2, & 5 plastic containers, bottles with caps

Glass bottles an jars with lids (any color)

Aluminum cans, pie tins, & catering trays

Steel/tin food cans

Gable top cartons (orange juice, milk, aseptic packaging)

Juice boxes (e.g., TetraPak)

Both Adams and Haskins emphasized that reducing contamination will be key to making the new system work for everyone. That means not putting out the wrong items on the wrong week, not including anything that isn’t on the list of acceptable materials, and not “wish-cycling” by including things that can not be recycled by Bayshore, our materials recovery facility. For more information on recycling schedules, acceptable/unacceptable materials, and FAQs, please visit Maplewood’s Recycling page and South Orange’s Recycling page.

To avoid problems in January, Maplewood and South Orange residents are encouraged to review the recyclable materials lists and begin sorting their recyclables at home now!

Download (PDF, 496KB)

Download (PDF, 277KB)