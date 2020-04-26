April 26: South Orange Has 81 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 201 Residents Tested

From South Orange Village:

Neighbors,

As of noon today, 201 South Orange residents have received access to the limited available Covid-19 testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 81 tests have returned positive and 120 have returned negative. To date, two members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

By the Numbers: Impact of COVID-19 in South Orange

In Essex County, 12,944 positive cases and 1024 reported deaths have been reported. In New Jersey, there are 105,799 positive cases and 5,864 reported deaths. Local testing sites are available here.