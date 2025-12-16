CHS Principal Decries Antisemitism, Says District Is Working to Educate Students Following Swastika Graffiti

In a week filled with horrific news for the global Jewish community, Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez says that the district is working with local rabbis and Jewish community members to increase education and understanding and address a recent incident involving the drawing of a swastika along with the words “F— Kikes” on a bathroom wall in the D wing of the school.

The incident came to light when Sanchez mentioned it in a letter to the students following the Bondi Beach shootings targeting the Jewish community at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

“”The attack at Bondi Beach, which targeted people gathered in celebration, is another stark reminder that hatred and violence continue to threaten communities worldwide. Let me be unequivocal: there is no place for violence, antisemitism, or hate of any kind—anywhere, ever,” wrote Sanchez on December 14. “To our Jewish students, faculty, and families: you are seen, you are valued, and you belong. Acts of hatred against one community are acts against us all. I ask all students at Columbia to remember that we must stand together firmly against antisemitism and against every form of bigotry that seeks to divide or dehumanize our classmates and faculty members.”

Sanchez continued: “Our commitment must be to create space where every student feels safe, respected, and heard—even when we disagree, even when the world around us is fractured by conflict. Last month, a student scrawled a swastika in the D wing, reminding us that hatred can surface anywhere, and we must remain vigilant in confronting it in all its forms.”

Village Green heard about the letter and incident through a post to our Facebook group on December 16.

Contacted for more information, Sanchez shared the following information:

On November 12th, a parent emailed the student’s guidance counselor and Mr Sanchez about graffiti her daughter’s friend found in one of the D Wing bathrooms. It said “F Kikes” near a triangle with a small swastika near it. Mr Sanchez audited boys bathrooms and found that the offending graffiti was already covered over by a student who was rightfully offended. Mr. Sanchez then asked the custodian to paint over the entire area. This was the first antisemitic graffiti found this year. Actions taken: Maplewood Police were contacted. They came and did a report (25-35694) The graffiti was recorded and painted over Mr Sanchez contacted the group of rabbis and Jewish parents we speak with regularly Mr. Sanchez reported the incident to the ADL (which is beyond District policy). The ADL reporting number is 00171498. Finally, we are working with the Metrowest to bring in an anti-hate program here. They funded a trip to the Holocaust Museum last week for over 30 of our students (which I attended), and we spoke further for future programming. https://photos. app.goo.gl/9Z15ocjLd1PNzbpJ9

Village Green will continue to follow up on this story.