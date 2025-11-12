CHS Students Use 3D Printing to Create Educational Tools for the Blind

A group of Columbia High School students are not only working on their own education, but they are paying it forward to help others with visual impairments to learn.

CHS Senior Jackson Teitelbaum started Print with Purpose, a student-led effort that uses 3D printing to create educational tools for the blind last December. The objects created by Print with Purpose include everything from topographical maps of the U.S. to hands-on models such as a sphinx — designed to support learning and independence.

“I’ve always been passionate about technology – 3D printing, robotics, and AI, and I love exploring ways to use my skills to make a difference,” said Jackson, who hopes to study electrical and computer engineering in college.

A few years ago as part of his bar mitzvah project at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, Teitelbaum had the chance to work with OrCam, an Israeli startup that created MyEye, an AI-powered device that helps the visually impaired improve their daily lives.

“That experience was deeply moving, especially seeing firsthand how life-changing this was for someone I helped. It inspired me to think about how I could use my tech interests to help the blind community, ” said Teitelbaum.

With Print with Purpose, Teitelbaum built a local network of CHS students to 3D print educational aids that are being distributed to the blind through a non-profit called See3D.

“At first I was just volunteering for them and then eventually it became a little something more, ” said Teitelbaum. “They are the distribution end of the process. We ship it to them and they get it to people.”

Nate Kitzinger, also a senior at Columbia High School, has partnered with Jackson on the project.

“This was such a great way to help people by doing something I am good at and enjoy,” said Kitzinger. “I’ve been 3D printing since sixth grade and it’s mostly been for fun and to create tools to help solve problems around the house like a doorstop or feet for a roof rack or a snap-on lid for a soda can or a stand to hold an insulin pump while its being refilled. But this was something completely different and such a great way to help others in the community.”

Kitzinger explained that he sets up printers at home in the morning before leaving for school and by the time he gets home, the items are completed. He has produced hundreds of three dimensional terrain and weather fall maps of the U.S. for blind students to use in lessons.

The students are using their own home 3D printers. Teitelbaum noted that robotics club printers at CHS “don’t work too well.”

Teitelbaum is hoping that bringing attention to Print with Purpose will grow his network and inspire others in the community to get involved.

“The goal is to expand this network so more students can contribute and so we can reach more people who can benefit,” said Teitelbaum.

Those interested in contributing can contact Teitelbaum by email here.