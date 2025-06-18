CHS Ultimate Frisbee Teams Sweep State Championships

From South Orange-Maplewood Supt. of Schools Jason Bing:

Dear SOMSD Community,

I am proud to announce that both of our varsity ultimate frisbee teams, CHS Open and Sparkle Motion, have won their respective New Jersey State Championships. This remarkable dual victory reflects the hard work, skill, and sportsmanship that our student-athletes bring to the field.

The CHS Open team captured its 17th state title with a strong and determined performance, while Sparkle Motion secured its 7th championship, including four consecutive wins from 2022 to 2025. These achievements continue Columbia High School’s proud legacy as the birthplace and leader in the sport of ultimate frisbee.

Ultimate Frisbee is more than just a game here; it’s a demonstration of integrity, respect, and the Spirit of the Game, values that our teams live by every day. Their success is a testament not only to their athletic ability but also to their character and leadership.

Please join me in congratulating all the players, coaches, and everyone involved in these outstanding accomplishments. Your dedication makes us all proud.

Let’s go Cougars!

With pride and enthusiasm,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools