Columbia High School Launches Free Prom and Graduation Pop-Up Shop

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Today [April 23] I sent the following email to your children. It provides information for the Prom Shop, which is open to ALL SENIORS. I want to thank Cougar Cares for their hard work on this project. They have really done an incredible job. In fact, they were still here at CHS last night when I left at 9pm!

Please note that we have official dates for prom (now June 21) and graduation (June 24). I know many of you may be anxious and have questions on how we can hold these events safely. We have been working with parents, staff, and health officials in planning. We are still waiting for more clarification from the Governor and NJDOE before we roll out final plans, but we know it is important to send that out soon.

We should be ready by early to mid-May to roll out our plans. Thank you as always, Frank!

EMAIL sent to 12th Graders today:

Hello Seniors

I want to thank my fellow administrators, Senior student leaders, parents, and Ms. Barber (your tireless Senior Class Advisor) for their hard work these past few weeks planning for end-of-the-year events for you, the CLASS OF 2021!

We will be releasing new information over the next few weeks, but we want you to know that we are planning for a great prom for you at the Westmount Country Club (MONDAY, June 21) and a special graduation ceremony at Yogi Berra Baseball Stadium (at Montclair University on Thursday, June 24).

Again, more details will follow soon. I can tell you now though that this year’s prom will only be open to CHS Seniors. Also, look out for Insta-live sessions with your student leaders so you can provide input!

For now, I want to remind you that the CHS Prom/Graduation POP-UP SHOP is FREE to ALL SENIORS ! Tell your friends!

Location: CHS A wing & the art gallery

Date/Time:

Friday 4/23, 12:30 – 5pm (That’s today!)

Saturday 4/24, 10:30am- 1pm

Friday 4/30, 12:30 -5pm

Saturday 5/1, 10:30 – 1pm

For ALL genders we have:

500 gorgeous dresses, long and short

Tuxes, suits, shirts, and ties

100 pairs of shoes

Endless earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings

Brand new make-up

Many colors & styles of purses

Scarves & shawls

Plus FREE ALTERATIONS! Stop in and check it out!

#promshopCHS