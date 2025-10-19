‘Cornhole ‘Oween’ Brings Friendly Competition and Fall Fun to Meadowland Park on Saturday, October 25

From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

Grab your bean bags, round up your costume crew, and head to Meadowland Park — it’s time for Cornhole ‘Oween!

On Saturday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m., the Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village are teaming up to host this spirited Halloween-themed cornhole tournament at the Skate House in Meadowland Park. Expect all the best parts of fall: costumes, camaraderie, local bites, and a little bit of (playful) competition.

Teams of two can sign up now at meadowlandpark.org, and everyone’s encouraged to come in costume — prizes will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, and best costume. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or just there for the laughs, there’s plenty of fun to go around.

To keep spirits high, Lum’s Cellars Beer Garden will be on site pouring local favorites, and The Baird Café will be serving up delicious food. Players must be 16+ to compete and 21+ to enjoy the beer garden (with valid ID) and spectators of all ages are welcome.

“Cornhole ‘Oween is all about celebrating fall in South Orange — neighbors coming together, a little friendly rivalry, and plenty of community spirit,” said Alison Waldman, a Meadowland Park Conservancy representative. “It’s going to be a wickedly good time.”

So dust off your bean bags, grab your best ghoul-friend, and get ready to toss for glory. Costumes, creativity, and cornhole champions — all are welcome!

Event Snapshot:

When: Saturday, October 25 @ 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skate House @ Meadowland Park, South Orange, NJ

What: Halloween-themed cornhole tournament

Register: Teams of 2 at meadowlandpark.org

Extras: Lum’s Cellars Beer Garden + food from The Baird Café

Ages: 16+ to play, 21+ to drink, spectators of all ages welcome