December 8 Is Last Day for Curbside Leaf Pickup in South Orange

From South Orange Township:

Wednesday, December 8 is the last day leaves can be placed in the street for curbside pickup.

Leaves should be piled no more than four feet from the curb, and must not extend into traffic lanes.

Leaves may be placed in brown biodegradable bags for pickup — an option South Orange added to keep leaves from blowing into and clogging up our storm drains, which can lead to flooding. Plastic bags are not permitted and will not be collected.

No debris other than leaves are permitted in the streets.

After December 8, leaves can be placed in brown biodegradable bags and disposed of at the DPW yard at 300 Walton Avenue.

Please remind your neighbors, and if you use a lawn service, be sure they are notified.

Rresidents can find more information on leaf removal in South Orange here: https://www.southorange.org/493/Seasonal-Information

To learn more about this and other options recommended by the South Orange Environmental Commission please read here: https://sogreenteam.wordpress.com/2021/10/06/so-many-leaves/