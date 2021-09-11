FEMA Reps to Visit South Orange in Aftermath of Ida Flooding

From South Orange Village Township:

Residents who were impacted by Tropical Storm Ida may now apply for disaster assistance as FEMA approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Essex County. The declaration allows Essex County residents to register at www.disasterassistance.gov for direct assistance for Ida-related recovery, which may include home repairs, temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other programs to help recover from the effects of the tropical storm.

FEMA representatives will be in South Orange this Sunday morning, 9/12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Sloan Street parking lot to assist residents with registration, provide information and answer questions. Anyone seeking assistance should visit the FEMA information area located in the rear of Sloan Street Parking lot, near the Grid Iron patio.

Residents who are unable to attend or have issues applying online can also call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The TTY number for the hearing or speech impaired is 1-800-462-7585 (TTY). Calls will be accepted seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.