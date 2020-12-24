Holiday South Orange Sponsored

Get Your South Orange Beanies and Blankets

Dec-24-2020

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

Here’s another great gift idea for the entire family! These South Orange branded beanies and blankets are perfect for outdoor dining and those socially-distant backyard gatherings during these cooler months.

All proceeds will support SOVCA’s programming, including new holiday lighting, public art installations and business support grants.

All South Orange merch will be available for sale at the remaining outdoor holiday markets and online here: South Orange Merchandise.
– Beanies $20 ea.
– Blankets $25 ea.

