Gilbert ‘Acknowledges Deep Concerns’ Regarding Retracted Ramadan Info

A Ramadan flyer distributed by a staff member at Columbia High School has been retracted after community members complained that it contains antisemitic “hate speech.”

The flyer, which was distributed to students on Monday [see attached below], contained a paragraph stating, “When we speak about celebrating Ramadan within the U.S. context, it is imperative to contextualize that the U.S. is a co-conspirator with Israel, preventing Muslim Palestinians from partaking in Ramadan as the Israeli Zionist occupation enacts a genocide against them.”

In a letter emailed to families on Monday night [also attached below], Acting Supt. Dr. Kevin Gilbert “acknowledged the deep concerns” about the flier.

Gilbert said that he ordered the document to be retracted as soon as he became aware of it and “an apology sent to all staff at CHS.”

“Personally I am disappointed, angered and saddened by the communication that occurred. The language shared in the document does not reflect what we believe creates a community that values inclusivity and belonging. It includes politically inflammatory language that mischaracterizes a historically complex problem and does not represent the views of the administration or Board of Education.”

Gilbert did not identify the staff member who distributed the document, nor mention any punitive actions. “Moving forward we commit to reviewing all the resources that are shared,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert concluded: “As a district, we have spent countless hours working with groups and individuals to help us bring the type of nurturing environment that our community has demanded. I am keenly aware that this incident has damaged those efforts, but my commitment to working with any and all groups and individuals who want to help us be the best district we can be remains strong.”

In an email response to Gilbert’s communication that was shared with Village Green, one community member wrote: “The amount of ignorance, hate and antisemitism in our two towns and the school district is heartbreaking and frightening,” they wrote.

In response to an email from Village Green seeking more information about the document and its dissemination, SOMSD Director of Comms. Paul Brubaker wrote, “At this point, we aren’t saying anything beyond what Dr. Gilbert said in the letter sent last night.”