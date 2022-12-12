HolidayMaplewoodSouth Orange

Hanukkah Is Coming! Celebrate With Menorah Lightings in South Orange-Maplewood

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Hanukkah begins Sunday, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26, and South Orange and Maplewood will celebrate with multiple menorah lightings.

The faithful of both towns — and beyond — are invited to celebrate at a Menorah lighting on Sunday, December 18, at 5 p.m. in Spiotta Park in South Orange Downtown. Refreshments and treats will be served. Hanukkah-themed crafts will be available for kids.

On Wednesday, December 21, at 6:15 p.m., the Maplewood Village Menorah in Ricalton Square will be lit for Hannukah and celebrated with prayer and song led by Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky of the Maplewood Jewish Center.

All are welcome to both events.

Do you know of other local menorah lightings that should be added to this list? Contact villagegreennj@gmail.com.

