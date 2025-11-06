‘Hats Off to Downtown’ Brings an Evening of Shopping, Prizes, and Local Fun to South Orange on Friday, Nov. 14

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown invites you to Hats Off to Downtown, a district-wide shopping crawl happening Friday, November 14 from 5PM – 8PM. Enjoy an exciting evening of shopping, tastings, and giveaways, with chances to win local prizes as you explore downtown after dark and show your support for the small businesses that make South Orange shine.

Begin your night at The Co-Lab (57 S. Orange Ave) to pick up your event passport and a bag of tokens while enjoying music by DJ Phillip Lee, who will be setting the vibe at the starting point before you head out to explore downtown. As you visit participating shops, drop one token in each business’s bucket to earn entries into the Hats Off Downtown Raffle – no purchase necessary. Each token counts as a chance to win special prizes from local businesses, including gift cards, curated bundles, and one-of-a-kind items that highlight the best of downtown. The more places you visit, the more chances you have to win.

And don’t forget your hat! The Best Hat Contest invites guests to show off their creativity with prizes for the Most Creative Hat, Crowd Favorite, and Best Duo or Group. Hats can be silly, glamorous, handmade, or totally over-the-top. After the event, all contest entries will be featured on South Orange Downtown’s social media for public voting, giving everyone a chance to cheer on their favorites and help choose the winners.

Participating businesses include: Bakes By Izzy, BGR, Cannaboy Treehouse, Chipoba, CLAY by Indigo Road, The Charmery, The Co-Lab Collaborative Market, Cute As New, Felina Steak, Garden of Edith, Giorgio’s Ristorante, Jus’ Tacos, Kitchen à la Mode, Love You Girl Boutique, Moxie Salon, Neighbors Wine Shop, Pandang, Pet Wants, Sadie’s, Silked The Salon, Soma Sweets, SOPAC, The Art Boutique, The Botanica Boutique, Tito’s Burritos, Village Diner, Walia Ethiopian Restaurant, and Wildly Floral Co.

“Hats Off to Downtown is more than just a night of shopping, it’s a celebration of everything that makes our downtown special,” said Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator for South Orange Downtown. “It’s the perfect excuse to grab your friends, kick off your holiday shopping, and explore the incredible local businesses that give South Orange its charm. You can find everything you need for the season, support small businesses, reinvest in your community, and maybe even win some great prizes all while enjoying music and a really fun local night out.” This event is free to attend and open to everyone. RSVP is encouraged (but not required) at www.southorangedowntown.org/hats-off.