Irvington Avenue Streetscape Project to Begin September 14 in South Orange

More than a year after Essex County approved funding, the Township of South Orange has announced that the Irvington Avenue Streetscape Improvement project will begin in South Orange on September 14.

Essex County will be updating crosswalks, curbs, lighting and trash receptacles along Irvington Avenue through South Orange, Maplewood and Newark. In South Orange, the affects streets along Irvington Avenue are the following:

Tichenor Avenue and Riggs Place

Fairview Avenue and W. Fairview Avenue

College Place and Wesley Place

(Note: According to Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, the county is using a phased approach for the project, starting in South Orange on Irvington Avenue near Prospect and working their way into Maplewood.)

On July 25, 2019, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders approved two resolutions to allocate $1,062,266.95 for the completion of the Irvington Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. According to the County, “The project was the idea of the Village of South Orange’s Irvington Avenue Corridor Advisory Committee, and its goal is to revitalize the street and commercial districts along Irvington Avenue in the towns of South Orange, Maplewood and Newark.”

The county reported that the plan includes “creating a bike route that connects the corridor and the various municipalities, improving public spaces and encouraging infill development, sidewalk renovations, new lighting, and establishing the corridor’s eastern end, where Parker Avenue meets Irvington Avenue, as a new destination point for patrons from the surrounding areas called ‘Maplewood Corners.’”

“Once completed, the Irvington Avenue corridor will be in compliance with Essex County’s Complete Streets policy, which will allow for safe travel by those walking, cycling, driving, and riding public transportation.”

From South Orange Township:

Be advised that the County of Essex, in an effort to provide quality services to the citizens of the Township of South Orange Village, City of Newark, Township of Maplewood, is beginning construction, to modernize the Irvington Avenue.

Construction Start Date: September 14, 2020