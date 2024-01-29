Isaiah House To Host Annual Dance Party Fundraiser ‘House of Love 2024’ on Saturday, February 3

From Isaiah House:

Get your dancing shoes ready as Isaiah House is set to host House of Love 2024, its signature event and annual dance party fundraiser, on Saturday, February 3, from 7-11 p.m. at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church in South Orange. It will be a wonderful evening of artisanal cocktails, dancing, food, and a silent auction, all for a great cause.

“This year we have set an ambitious goal to raise enough funds to help us reopen the doors of a second Isaiah House property, our original facility at 14th Street in East Orange, that will house women and their children,” said Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, executive director of Isaiah House. “We look forward to House of Love every year but, this year, the community support is critical and we are so grateful to have an opportunity to party for a purpose.”

The annual theme of House of Love is sharing the community’s love and appreciation for the life-saving services that Isaiah House offers to Essex County residents experiencing food and/or housing insecurity and raising funds to support this critical work. Each admission ticket includes two (2) premium drinks provided by 13th Street Cocktails, as well as access to substantial appetizers and desserts. There will also be a food truck on-site to offer additional dining options. And, this year, the Columbia High School Infinite Step team will be making an appearance.

Please join us in celebrating Isaiah House’s more than 35 years of service to families in need. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available at isaiahhouse.org. Current sponsors of House of Love 2024 include the Jill Sockwell Group, First Baptist Church, Ro, and Tito’s Vodka.

Founded in 1988 and located at 238 North Munn Avenue East in East Orange, Isaiah House is a food pantry and temporary homeless shelter, offering emergency housing to families of all shapes and sizes as it is one of the few shelters with private rooms so that families in crisis can stay together. Its 24-hour staff provides meals and supportive assistance including transportation, assistance enrolling in state and federal programs and other essential daily tasks, as well as 24-hour supervised housing for mothers and newborns to help strengthen their caretaking abilities in a safe and nurturing environment. Its in-house daycare allows mothers to go to work and attend to urgent personal matters while staying at Isaiah House.

Visit the website isaiahhouse.org for more information or to browse the upcoming links to the House of Love silent auction.