Linda Beck, ‘The Perfect Volunteer,’ Named South Orange Villager of the Month

South Orange resident Linda Beck was named Villager of the Month at the March 8 South Orange Board of Trustees meeting.

Beck is an alternate commissioner for the South Orange Environmental Commission and is a member or other organizations within South Orange.

“I kind of think of Linda as the perfect volunteer because she comes to everything she does with passion for the community,” Trustee Walter Clarke said.

Beck helps maintain the South Orange Duck Pond through regular cleanups and educates the community about wildlife conservation. She spreads the word about environmental issues through blogs and social media. She also worked with the South Orange Fire Department and the South Orange Public Library to establish Campfire Stories at the Duck Pond.

“You take the passion for the environment and you share that love with the children in our community,” Village President Sheena Collum said.

Beck co-established the Meadowland Park Conservancy, a non-profit organization focused on re-imagining the use of Meadowland Park to better serve the community.

Beck is also involved in South Orange’s arts community. She is the Executive Program Director of the SOMA Film Festival.

Beck thanked the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve her community.

“It brings me such joy to help make this village better in partnership with all of you,” Beck said.