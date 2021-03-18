Meadowland Park Conservancy Hosts National Puppy Day Event March 21

From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

With the weather getting better and tons of new pandemic puppies filling our lives, the Meadowland Park Conservancy is celebrating National Puppy Day with their first-ever Love My Pup! Love My Park! event on Sunday, March 21 from Noon to 2pm at the base of Flood’s Hill.

SOMA residents are invited to bring their four-legged friends (of any age) down to the park to get a free photo with a Love My Pup! heart frame and get giveaways and information on canine health and wellness. Be sure to bring out a printed photo of your dog to be a part of the photo display and contest. Photos can be of any size and every entry has a chance to win a gift card to Pet Wants SOMA.

The weather is looking perfect for Sunday — perfect to bring your pup down to Meadowland Park to celebrate spring and puppies together.