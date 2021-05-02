Meadowland Park Conservancy ‘Let’s Get Twisted’ Event Was Big Success

From Meadowland Park Conservancy:

To celebrate National Pretzel Day and continue their new tradition of recognizing offbeat national recognition days, the Meadowland Park Conservancy welcomed a happy, masked and socially distanced crowd to the area around the Skate House. Due to rain on the original date of Sunday, April 25, the event was moved to Monday and took place on the actual National Pretzel Day.

Under perfectly sunny skies, a large but socially distant and masked crowd came to the park to get twisted in many ways. Baker Street Yoga hosted a free class for 25 next to the Pond and Baker Street Market distributed 80 free delicious warm pretzels next to the Skate House. The twisted fun continued with games of Twister and a music soundtrack that included songs like Peppermint Twist, Twist and Shout and, of course, Chubby Checker’s The Twist.

The MPC thanks its event partners, including South Orange Village, Baker Street Yoga and Baker Street Market. Anyone wishing to donate to help support projects like this can do so at meadowlandpark.org.

National Scavenger Hunt Day is coming at the end of May. Stay tuned to @meadowlandparknj for details!

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC):

The MPC is a registered New Jersey non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. Focusing on the 30 non-athletic acres of the park, the MPC’s long term goal is nothing short of creating the finest public open space in the region. More info on the MPC, its founders and goals can be found at meadowlandpark.org