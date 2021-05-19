Meadowland Park Conservancy to Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day May 23

From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

Continuing its popular tradition of celebrating obscure national recognition days each month, the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) is celebrating National Scavenger Hunt Day on Sunday, May 23 from 2pm to 4pm.

The event features a fun and interactive scavenger hunt that will lead participants to every corner of South Orange’s largest and most used park. Participants can pick up their supplies and clues at the Skate House, where South Orange merchant Oh Canary will provide a kids’ activity. Once finished with the hunt, participants can then drop off their completed materials back at the Skate House to be entered to win a prize from Sparkhouse Toys. Hunts can begin any time after 2pm but must be started no later than 3:30pm.

The event will be fun for all ages and perfect for those in the elementary grades. Hunt clues will be a mix of Meadowland Park history, nature and old-fashioned clue solving. Please remember that masks and social distancing are still recommended while in the park.

The event is able to be presented free of charge because of the generosity of the MPC’s donors. If you’d like to contribute to the future of Meadowland Park, please visit meadowlandpark.org.

The MPC thanks its event partners, including South Orange Village, Sparkhouse and Oh Canary. If you have questions, please email the MPC at meadowlandparkso@gmail.com.