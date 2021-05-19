South Orange

Meadowland Park Conservancy to Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day May 23

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

Continuing its popular tradition of celebrating obscure national recognition days each month, the Meadowland  Park Conservancy (MPC) is celebrating National Scavenger Hunt Day on  Sunday, May 23 from 2pm to 4pm.  

The event features a fun and interactive scavenger hunt that will lead participants to every corner of South Orange’s largest and most used park.  Participants can pick up their supplies and clues at the Skate House, where  South Orange merchant Oh Canary will provide a kids’ activity. Once finished  with the hunt, participants can then drop off their completed materials back at  the Skate House to be entered to win a prize from Sparkhouse Toys. Hunts can  begin any time after 2pm but must be started no later than 3:30pm. 

The event will be fun for all ages and perfect for those in the elementary grades.  Hunt clues will be a mix of Meadowland Park history, nature and old-fashioned  clue solving. Please remember that masks and social distancing are still  recommended while in the park. 

The event is able to be presented free of charge because of the generosity of the  MPC’s donors. If you’d like to contribute to the future of Meadowland Park,  please visit meadowlandpark.org

The MPC thanks its event partners, including South Orange Village,  Sparkhouse and Oh Canary. If you have questions, please email the MPC at meadowlandparkso@gmail.com

