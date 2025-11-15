HolidayMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa to Hold Holiday Pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants SOMA, Nov. 23 & Dec. 7

by Julia Maloof Verderosa
written by Julia Maloof Verderosa
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:

The Holiday Pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants SOMA is back!

Treat yourself, or someone you love,  with a fine art pet portrait session with a holiday feel!

Slots are available over two Sundays:

November 23rd and  December 7th

11am – 3 pm 

Pet Wants SOMA, 63 S Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079

Sign up here:  https://HOLIDAYpopup25.as.me/ or click on QR code on image.

A percentage of all sales go to Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/

This local organization rescues, heals and homes animals in need.

All pets are welcome! Gift Certificates are available.

Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.

Contact:

julia maloof verderosa

[email protected]

www.juliamaloofverderosa.com

follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto

 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.