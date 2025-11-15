Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa to Hold Holiday Pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants SOMA, Nov. 23 & Dec. 7

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:
The Holiday Pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants SOMA is back!
Treat yourself, or someone you love, with a fine art pet portrait session with a holiday feel!
Slots are available over two Sundays:
November 23rd and December 7th
11am – 3 pm
Pet Wants SOMA, 63 S Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079
Sign up here: https://HOLIDAYpopup25.as.me/ or click on QR code on image.
A percentage of all sales go to Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/
This local organization rescues, heals and homes animals in need.
All pets are welcome! Gift Certificates are available.
Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.
Contact:
julia maloof verderosa
follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto