PHOTOS: Opening Day Celebrated for MSO Baseball/Softball & The Baird

written by Claire Sinclair
This year’s Maplewood-South Orange Baseball/Softball Parade was extra special — coinciding with the official ribbon-cutting and reopening of South Orange’s Baird Recreation Center, a comprehensive $15M renovation and expansion of the multi-use sports and cultural affairs facility that spanned several years.

“I’m totally the happiest Mayor in the history of ever,” wrote South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum on Facebook. “Today was our annual Baseball/Softball Parade in South Orange and Maplewood. The kids looked amazing in their uniforms and are pumped for the season! We coupled this event with the re-grand opening of the newly renovated and spectacular Baird Community Center. It’s been under construction for quite some time, and I’m so grateful for the community’s patience while we brought this beautiful building back to life with many new additions. I hope you share my feeling that it was worth the wait. We’re currently offering 70 programs this Spring that you can register for online and the building is officially open on Monday. Take advantage of this community center, you deserve it!”

Photos by Claire Sinclair:

