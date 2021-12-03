PHOTOS: South Orange Greets the Season With Menorah Lighting

South Orange launched its holiday celebrations with a menorah lighting at Spiotta Park on November 30. The ceremony included Township officials such as Village President Sheena Collum, Trustees Bob Zuckerman and Karen Hilton, South Orange Downtown Director Melissa Hodge and members of the faith community: Rabbi Dan Cohen, Rabbi Alexandra Klein, and Cantor Rebecca Moses from Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel; Rabbi Abigail Treu and Cantor Eliana Kissner from Oheb Shalom Congregation; and Rabbi Jesse Olitzky and Rabbi Rachel Marder from Congregation Beth El.