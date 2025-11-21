Realtor Allison Ziefert on Why Permits and Permit History Matter When You Remodel or Buy/Sell in Maplewood & South Orange

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

If you’ve ever undertaken a home renovation project, you know how tempting it can be to skip the paperwork and “just get it done.” But in towns like Maplewood and South Orange, where older homes, unique architecture, and layers of updates are the norm, building permits aren’t just red tape. They’re an essential safeguard for your investment, safety, and long-term resale value.

🏠 Why You Need Permits When You Remodel

Before you knock down a wall, add a bathroom, finish your basement, or replace a deck, make sure you (or your contractor) apply for the proper permits through the Maplewood or South Orange Building Department. Permits ensure that:

Work meets building codes and safety standards. From electrical wiring to plumbing and structural integrity, inspections protect your home from costly or dangerous shortcuts.

Your improvements are documented and legal. Without a permit, that new addition technically doesn’t “exist” in the eyes of the town—and that can become a big issue later.

Future buyers (and their lenders) feel confident. When the work is done right and recorded properly, it gives buyers peace of mind and helps your home sail through inspection and appraisal.

You avoid fines and forced re-work. Code officials in both towns can require you to open walls or redo unpermitted work, which can cost far more than the permit fee itself.

🔍 Why Permit History Matters When Buying or Selling

When you’re buying or selling a home in Maplewood or South Orange, checking the permit history is just as important as checking the roof or foundation.

For buyers:

Reviewing permit records can reveal whether renovations were done properly and inspected—or if “DIY” work could pose safety or insurance risks. Your attorney or inspector can usually request the town’s permit file.

For sellers:

Ensuring all your past projects are properly closed out avoids last-minute hiccups before closing. Unresolved permits can delay or even derail a sale.

For both sides:

A clean, well-documented permit history adds transparency and value. It shows that the home has been responsibly maintained and updated.

🧾 How to Check Permit Records

Both Maplewood and South Orange maintain records of all open and closed permits. You can typically:

search for them online

request them directly from the town through an open public records act request

ask your attorney to request them during the transaction process.

💡 The Bottom Line

In both towns, good record-keeping pays off. Getting the right permits when you remodel—and verifying permit history when you buy or sell—protects your investment, ensures safety, and keeps your transaction running smoothly.

