Scotland Road Water Main Replacement in South Orange Near Completion

From South Orange Township on September 4, 2020:

Finally.

We are coming to completion of the replacement of the Scotland Road water main. Restorations currently are in process and the pending delivery of new LED gas lamps with removal of the majority of existing “cobra” streetlights (intersections will remain). We are now in what is called the roadway settling period required prior to permanent paving. Projected time frames for paving with new safety features will be provided shortly.

This coming week final work on water main connections in the West Side of Montrose and at the South Orange Avenue Intersection will complete the water main replacement component plus the County plans depending on weather the installation of ADA ramps at all Scotland Road intersections.

Contact Howard Levison, SOWU Administrator with questions at (973) 378-7715 x7760 or [email protected]