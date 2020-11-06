Seton Hall University COVID Cases Rise to 58; 14 Cases Reported So Far in November

As of Friday afternoon, 14 Seton Hall University students tested positive for COVID-19 in November, bringing the total number of cases since the University reopened in July to 58. Seven of those November cases have been traced to other students, with contact tracing showing spread within the Seton Hall community.

Indeed, a total of 25 cases diagnosed since mid-October are related to two clusters of COVID cases among the student body, according to information from the SHU COVID dashboard.

Mirroring the trajectory in South Orange-Maplewood, as well as Essex County, New Jersey and the country as a whole, cases at Seton Hall have skyrocketed since October. The total number of reported cases since August, according to a spokeswoman:

August: 3 cases

September: 4 cases

October: 37 cases

November (as of Nov. 6): 14 cases.

Here is more information from the SHU dashboard:

On November 5, our testing protocols detected four students from the South Orange campus who tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the students live off-campus, one of which Health Services identified through contact tracing related to a previously reported case. The fourth student lives on-campus but is now isolating off-campus. Any contacts identified in our community have been notified along with the South Orange Department of Health.

On November 4, our testing protocols detected three students living off-campus, already in quarantine, who tested positive for COVID-19. Health Services identified the students through contact tracing related to a previously reported case.

Testing has also identified three students living off-campus who are positive for COVID-19. Two of these students are from the South Orange campus, and the other is from the Law School. These cases are unrelated to each other and previously reported cases.

All contacts for these cases have been notified through tracing along with local health departments.

On November 2, our testing protocols detected three students living off-campus at the same residence, already in quarantine, who tested positive for COVID-19. Health Services identified the students through contact tracing related to a previously reported case. Any contacts identified in our community have been notified along with the South Orange Department of Health.

The University also learned that a student from the Law campus tested positive. The student’s contacts have also been notified through tracing as well as the Newark Department of Health.