Shots Fired on Eder Terrace in South Orange, Police to Increase Patrols

From SOPD Lt. Adrian Acevedo, April 15, 2022:

At 4:01 PM South Orange Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Eder Terrace.

Arriving officers have reported that witnesses described three young Black males were engaged in discussion with an unknown number of passengers in a maroon-colored sedan with tinted windows before one of the three actors apparently produced a handgun and fired at least once into the vehicle.

The vehicle then sped away from Eder Terrace onto Irvington Ave in an unknown direction. The three males then ran towards Wilden Place and then towards Ivy Hill Park. Responding South Orange Police Officers checked the area for evidence that may have been left behind and located a single .40 caliber shell casing.

Witnesses to the incident are being interviewed by the Detective Bureau and the scene is being processed for more evidence. Surrounding authorities have been notified.

South Orange police will be increasing patrols in this area and will diligently investigate this incident and pursue any possible leads. We will remain extra vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our residents and visitors.

Currently, SOPD does not feel that there is any impending danger to our community at-large. However, if you have any information about this incident, please contact 973-763-3000.

In case of an emergency, please dial 911.