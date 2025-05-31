SOPAC Announces Free Outdoor Concerts July 2 – 30

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

Get your family and friends together for a summer filled with music and joy!

Heading into its 20th Anniversary season, the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is proud to present local artists of all genres including Classic Rock, Country, Indie Covers, Neo Soul, Funk, and more, as part of South Orange Summer Nights at Flood’s Hill in Meadowland Park.

This special annual summer tradition is made possible by SOPAC’s deep partnership with South Orange Village, and their department of Recreation & Culture. Don’t miss these evenings of music and fun happening every Wednesday night in July at 7:30PM!

“There’s nothing like bringing live music right to our community’s backyard. Supporting local talent while creating unforgettable summer evenings under the stars at Flood’s Hill is what SOPAC is all about” says Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “This year’s lineup spans classic rock to neo-soul—ensuring every Wednesday night offers something special for all music lovers.

The series kicks off on Wednesday July 2 with the infectious energy of Whiskey & Sugar and their thrilling mix of 90s alt rock, classic rock, timeless pop, and Americana favorites, featuring both all-time hits and hidden gems.

On July 9 , Local Heroes bring their high energy rousing mixture of Americana, Country, and Rock featuring the powerhouse vocals of Charlie Pollock and Diane Davis.

SOMA’s premier indie rock cover band, Water Towers hit the stage on July 16 th . Their driving grooves, sweet solos, and beautiful vocal harmonies delight audiences of all generations.

Then, on July 23 rd , the 8-piece powerhouse band Sarah Hodd + The Drive bring their genre-bending magic to Floods Hill. It’s a thrilling mix of neo-soul, rock & roll, blues, funk, and Motown, featuring explosive covers and soulful originals.

The series closes out on July 30th with Neo-Soul singer-songwriter Autumn Jones . Her heartfelt songs, emotional depth, unique voice, and poetic lyrics resonate deeply with audiences of every kind.

“We’re so happy to continue this beloved tradition of community, food, and music in the heart of Meadowland Park,” said Blake Smith, Manager of Arts and Cultural Affairs for South Orange Village. “It’s a staple in our town, and we’re thrilled to help bring it to life year after year.”

Event Details

Date and Time: Wednesdays in July at 7:30

Location: Floods Hill

Admission: Free

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.