South Mountain Elementary School Goes Green for Earth Day

The Eco Star program at South Mountain Elementary, in South Orange, NJ, educates K-5 students to become environmental stewards and leaders, via school assemblies and educational material. Moving beyond the very basic “pick up trash” and traditional recycling initiatives, the program teaches kids to think more deeply and creatively about current environmental topics, and act sustainably in as many ways as possible.

The South Mountain Elementary Green Team, a committee of the PTA, conceived and developed the Eco Star program in 2018 following kitchen table conversations, committee meetings, and collaboration among teachers and parent volunteers. The program has been featured in The Village Green, New Jersey Sustainability Reporting Hub, and Matters Magazine.

For Earth Day on April 22, the South Mountain Elementary School community shared the many ways that students and faculty work to fight climate change and preserve our natural environment. The Green Team compiled all their contributions into this inspiring 9-minute video (see below).

