South Orange Announces Post-Ida Curbside Bulk Pickup for 9/11

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

South Orange Neighbors,

Thank you for your patience as we work through the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida.

I am pleased to share with you that the Village was able to secure a private hauler to do curbside pickup which will occur this Saturday, September 11, 2021.

What You Need to Know:

Place damaged items from the storm curbside by Friday night. The hauler will be arriving early Saturday morning. Items not collected on Saturday, September 11 will be collected on Sunday, September 12.

Storm-related debris include general household items, furniture, electronics, metals, construction materials, etc.

Please DO NOT put out any hazardous waste (paint cans, gasoline, chemicals) or tires.

Other Clean-Up Efforts Underway:

As a reminder, the Department of Public Works began removal of natural debris today (Tuesday, September 7) including branches and twigs under 4 inches in diameter which you can place in the grass strip between the curb and the sidewalk. If you don’t have a sidewalk, just place the branches beyond your curb. In addition, tie any branches 2 inches or under into bundles using cord or twine.

The next regularly scheduled Container Day is Saturday, September 18th but will occur in the New Waterlands Parking Lot due to the storm damage sustained in the Public Works yard.

Federal Financial Assistance to Homeowners:

While President Biden did a Major Disaster Declaration last week, only 6 counties in New Jersey are listed on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website for disaster assistance and Essex County was not included. I just returned to my office from a site assessment tour in South Orange with County Executive Joe DiVincenzo, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is imperative that Essex County be included (along with every county in New Jersey) which will assist our community with millions of dollars in property and equipment damage and will also assist our residents with repairs and loses not covered by insurance. I have been in constant communication with our county, state and federal partners and will notify you immediately of any changes to our status.

Please visit https://www. disasterassistance.gov to familiarize yourself with the FEMA portal and begin reading up on eligibility and types of assistance that will be available if and when Essex County gets added to the list.

Thank you,

Sheena Collum

Village President