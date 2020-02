The South Orange Development Committee has a full agenda for its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The informal committee — it has no fiduciary power — helps to shape and vet development projects before they reach the more formal phases of Township redevelopment plan approval or Planning Board . . .

