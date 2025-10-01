South Orange Hosts Town Hall on Open Space Trust Tax Referendum Oct. 8

South Orange Township is hosting a town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 8, on the proposed increase to the Open Space Trust Fund tax levy.
The town hall will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Baird, 5 Mead Street.
The township is proposing raising the OSTF levy from one cent to two cents per $100 of assessed value, in order “support the preservation and enhancement of parks, recreational facilities, and natural areas.”
In July, the South Orange Village Council voted to put the question of whether to double to the levy on the ballot in a referendum in November.
From southorange.org:
OPEN SPACE TRUST FUND
PROPOSED INCREASE | BALLOT REFERENDUM | TOWN HALL
South Orange Village is considering a referendum to increase the Open Space Tax Levy, currently set at $0.01/per $100 of assessed value, to support the preservation and enhancement of parks, recreational facilities, and natural areas. This initiative aims to provide long-term funding dedicated to park improvements and environmental conservation efforts that benefit our community, such as the Cameron Recreation Area Improvements, scheduled to begin this spring (scan the QR code below to view the schematics). Other examples are: the River Greenway Project, Crest Drive Park improvements, Founders Park improvements, Farrell Field court improvements, new lights in Meadowland Park, Chyzowych Field improvements, Grove Park improvements and playground accessibility modifications.
What is an Open Space Trust Fund Referendum?
This is a voter-approved initiative that provides funding “dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of open spaces, farmland, historic sites, and recreational areas” in New Jersey. These referendums allow municipalities and counties to establish or renew dedicated funding sources, typically through a small property-tax levy, to support land acquisition, land improvements, conservation, and stewardship efforts.
The Open Space Trust Fund aims to:
Preserve environmentally sensitive lands and water resources
Maintain and improve parks, recreational facilities, and trails
Protect farmland and historic sites from development
Enhance community resilience against flooding and climate change.
By supporting this referendum, voters will help sustain South Orange’s commitment to environmental stewardship and quality-of-life improvements.
Your input is essential to this process. The municipality is holding a series of public meetings to discuss the proposed referendum, answer questions, and gather feedback from residents. We encourage participation from all community members, including local park conservancies, environmental groups, and other stakeholders, to ensure that this initiative reflects the priorities of our residents.
To learn more, download or view FAQs here and attend one of three Town Hall Discussions.
The remaining Town Hall will be held in October 8 at 7:30pm in the Stage & Screen room at the Baird Center, 5 Mead Street.
