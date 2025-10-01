South Orange Hosts Town Hall on Open Space Trust Tax Referendum Oct. 8

South Orange Township is hosting a town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 8, on the proposed increase to the Open Space Trust Fund tax levy.

The town hall will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Baird, 5 Mead Street.

The township is proposing raising the OSTF levy from one cent to two cents per $100 of assessed value, in order “support the preservation and enhancement of parks, recreational facilities, and natural areas.”

In July, the South Orange Village Council voted to put the question of whether to double to the levy on the ballot in a referendum in November.

Read more here: South Orange Village Council Puts Open Space Tax Levy on the Ballot

From southorange.org:

OPEN SPACE TRUST FUND

PROPOSED INCREASE | BALLOT REFERENDUM | TOWN HALL