South Orange: How to Prepare for Winter Storm Gail, Expected to Hit Wednesday

From the Township of South Orange:

Winter Storm Gail is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon. Please check the website for updated information throughout the storm.

No State of Emergency has been declared.

Weather Forecast:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service (NWS) from Wednesday (1/16/20) afternoon through Thursday (1/17/20) afternoon.

..Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, especially along the coast.

..Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

..From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

..Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.

PRECIPITATION DEVELOPING AS: Rain/Snow ON: Wednesday: AT APPROXIMATELY: 2-4pm

PRECIP CHANGING TO: Snow BETWEEN: 3-5pm

PRECIP COULD MIX WITH: Sleet/Rain ON Thursday BETWEEN: 10am-12pm

ACCUMULATING SNOW OR SNOW/ICE OR ICE EXPECTED TO END: Thursday AT APPROXIMATELY: 10am

FIRST INCH ON PAVEMENT EXPECTED BETWEEN: 3-5pm

THREE INCHES ON PAVEMENT EXPECTED BETWEEN: 6-8pm

SIX INCHES ON PAVEMENT EXPECTED BETWEEN: 9-11pm

TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION: 8-12 INCHES

AVERAGE WIND DIRECTION AND SPEED: NE 15-25 MPH

Emergency Alerts and Non-Emergency Notifications:

The Village’s Alerts & Notifications system allows residents to subscribe to our notification service for all levels of Emergency Alerts as well as subscribe to specific non-emergency Notifications covering a variety of Village services and topics. Please update and check your subscription to ensure that you are getting all requested notifications. http://www.southorange.org/ 610/SO-Alerts

Emergency Protocols:

Wednesday night into Thursday travel is highly discouraged. If you have an on-street parking permit, please move your vehicle to the nearest municipal lot (preferred lot during a snow event is the Third and Valley Garage levels 4 and 5).

If you have a fire hydrant in front of your home, please keep it clearly visible and accessible as it could save your home – or even your life.

Residents are required to clear snow as best as possible from their sidewalks within 12 daylight hours following snowfall. Do not shovel snow into roadways, as it puts emergency vehicles in danger. Please be careful when shoveling and take frequent breaks.

Shoveling snow into the street is prohibited and will result in the issuance of a summons which will require a court appearance and fine.

Please do not stretch extension cords across roadways as it creates an unsafe condition for you and our emergency personnel.

Municipal Offices:

The Municipal Office will remain closed to the public because of COVID-19 though will continue Village services virtually throughout the storm.

Third party reporting:

Please report any power outages to PSEG at: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

You can view the PSEG outage map: http://outagecenter.pseg.com/ external/default.html

Additional information:

If there are power outages, the Village asks all residents and neighborhood associations and groups to do their best to check on any residents that may be elderly or have special needs.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/ 597/SO-Connect or by downloading the app GovAlert on your mobile phone. Understand non high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Due to current weather conditions use great caution while driving Thursday morning as there may be icy conditions.

Be prepared in a winter storm! Head to southorange.org for some helpful tips.