South Orange Launches Compassionate Care Kits Drive for Homeless Neighbors

From the South Orange Community Relations Committee:

South Orange, NJ – The South Orange Community Relations Committee (CRC) is calling on residents to come together in support of our most vulnerable neighbors through a month-long Care Kits Drive aimed at helping individuals experiencing homelessness. From May 5 through June 5, community members are invited to donate travel-sized hygiene and toiletry items to offer dignity, comfort, and care to those in need.

With homelessness continuing to impact thousands across New Jersey — including nearly 9,000 individuals experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024, according to state data — the need for essential care items is urgent and ongoing.

“People often associate homelessness with cities far away or situations they believe they’ll never face, but in truth, it’s much closer to home than many realize,” said Councilwoman Summer Jones, the South Orange Village council liaison for the committee. “Homelessness can affect anyone — a neighbor, a student, a veteran. This is about compassion and community. Small acts like donating a travel-sized shampoo or a pair of socks can make a world of difference.”

The CRC’s drive is focused on collecting new, travel-sized items that are easily transportable for those without permanent shelter. Requested donations include:

● Baby wipes

● Combs and brushes

● Soap & shampoo

● Hand sanitizer

● Toothbrushes and toothpaste

● Feminine hygiene products

● Lotion

● Socks

Donations can be dropped off at the following South Orange, NJ locations:

● South Orange Municipal Offices – 76 S. Orange Ave, Ste. 302

● The Baird Lobby – 5 Mead Street

● South Orange Police Department – Lobby – 201 South Orange Avenue

“We often take these items for granted, but for someone living on the streets or in transitional housing, they are essential,” said Amber Poltricitsky, South Orange Social Worker. “This drive is a chance for our community to show care in a real and tangible way.”

“The Community Relations Committee was established in 1980 to serve as a liaison and ombudsman between the residents of South Orange and local government,” said Scott Egelberg, Chair of the CRC. “Our mission has always been rooted in equity, access, and community engagement — and this initiative is just one of the many ways we strive to live out that mission.”

The CRC encourages everyone to participate — families, students, local businesses, and faith communities — and to use this drive as an opportunity to reflect on the power of giving, no matter how small.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.southorange.org.