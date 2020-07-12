South Orange Library Re-Opens to the Public on July 13: 25% Capacity, Masks Required

From the South Orange Public Library:

July 11, 2020

The South Orange Public Library is excited to announce that the library building will be re-opened for the first time in four months beginning Monday, July 13, following all local and state guidelines.

For the first week, the library will be open at 25% capacity under the following schedule, reserving some segments for seniors:

Monday 7/13 Open to all: 9am–11am

Open to all: 2-6pm

Tuesday 7/14 Seniors only: 9am–noon

Open to all: 2-4pm; 5-8pm

Wednesday 7/15 Open to all: 2-6pm

Thursday 7/16 Open to all:: 9 am –noon; 2-6pm

Friday 7/17 Seniors only: 9am –noon

Open to all: 2-6pm

Materials pickup will continue as a standalone service when the building is closed. All returns should go in the backdrops by the front and back doors and will be quarantined for 72 hours.

For the health and safety of every one and in compliance with all state and local regulations, the library will respectfully require:

Face coverings (nose and mouth must be covered) and social distancing required outdoors and in the building.

For building entry, a temperature check taken by kiosks at each entrance. (Masks and temperature check are required for all over the age of 2.)

No food or drink allowed at this time.

Public computing will be available for 30-minute daily sessions with a Library or Internet card.

Proctoring, notary, and computer assistance are available by appointment (phone or email).

Services not available at this time: Meeting room, Interlibrary loan delivery, ReBL borrowing, Newspapers/Magazines

For more information, please visit www.sopl.org or subscribe to the library’s e-newsletter: tinyurl.com/soplnewsletter.

We look forward to seeing you!