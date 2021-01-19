South Orange Luminary Installation Honors Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) hosted a luminary installation at the Duck Pond in South Orange on Monday night, to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

More than 180 luminary bags, weighed down with donated canned goods that will go to SOMA Shares, were placed by MPC volunteer families and “were a symbol of the light we can bring into this world,” said Matt Glass of the MPC.

“Thanks to the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race for their partnership,” said Glass.

Nancy Gagnier, Executive Director of the CCR, said, “…this year close to 2,000 [luminary] kits went out, an increase of nearly 500 over the last two years. We are so pleased with the participation!”