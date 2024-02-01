South Orange-Maplewood Schools Seek Community Input for Superintendent Search

The following is a press release from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – District officials and Board of Education members are seeking the input of parents, guardians, and members of the public to aid in the search for the District’s next superintendent of schools.

An online survey is currently being conducted by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the firm that was retained by the Board of Education to assist in the search for candidates to be the next superintendent. The brief questionnaire asks for opinions on the state of the district and the qualities that the next superintendent should possess. The survey will remain open until Monday, February 12th, and can be accessed at the district’s website (somsd.k12.nj.us) and clicking on “Superintendent Search” at the top of the page, and at the following link: https://survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/224768.

Parents, guardians, and the public will also have opportunities to express their views at two upcoming community forums. One will be in person and the other will be held virtually.

In Person

Thursday, February 8th, 6:30 p.m.

Seth Boyden Elementary School

274 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, N.J.

Virtual

Monday, February 12th, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Zoom Meeting at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81621548128?pwd=UXpWVHN5OFlFSUg0a1BJZ0ZBR2xPdz09

Meeting ID: 816 2154 8128

Passcode: 508288

The forums will be led by representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Updates on the superintendent search can be found at the 2024 SOMSD Superintendent Search website.