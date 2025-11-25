MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange-Maplewood Schools Supt. Bing to Hold Virtual Town Hall November 25

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Join us for a virtual town hall with Superintendent Jason Bing, an online conversation that brings families and community members together to connect with district leadership, hear important updates, and share ideas that help shape the future of the South Orange & Maplewood School District; this open, welcoming session invites questions, perspectives, and honest dialogue from everyone in our community.

Join link:

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=m298561a794e0728b86df35a088dbfe35

Submit topics of interest

