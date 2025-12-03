South Orange-Maplewood Students Experience Magic of Live Orchestra at SOPAC

The following is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

The theater was alive with music, cheers, laughter, and the voices of hundreds of fourth-grade students as the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) welcomed back South Orange-Maplewood School District students to experience the LUX Orchestra—an innovative program that transforms the traditional orchestral concert into an immersive, high-energy spectacle of light, sound and music.

With a dramatic clash of cymbals and brilliant flashes of light, LUX Orchestra dazzled students with dynamic performances featuring Beethoven’s 5th Symphony (1st Movement), Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, Bizet’s Toreador, and concluded with a John Williams cinematic music trilogy including segments from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones.

The partnership between SOPAC’s Arts Education department and South Orange Maplewood Schools’ Fine Arts Department brought this extraordinary experience to life, with a mission to inspire the next generation of musicians.

“This initiative represents everything we strive for in arts education—accessibility, engagement, and inspiration,” said James A. Manno, Supervisor of Arts for South Orange Maplewood Schools. “LUX doesn’t just introduce students to classical music; it ignites their imagination and shows them that the orchestra is a living, breathing art form. Programs like this are essential in nurturing the next generation of musicians and music lovers in our community.”

The performances featured special guest appearances, including baritone Evan Flemming, who invited students to sing Toreador alongside him, and Jennifer Hinkle, who introduced her medical alert service dog, demonstrating that people of all abilities can participate in orchestral music.

“Today the theater was bustling with music, cheers, laughter and the singing of SOMA students enjoying an energizing performance of the orchestra,” said Linda Beard, SOPAC’s Director of Education and Community Engagement. “I’m grateful for the support and efforts of all the district’s teachers and administration who we’ve worked with to, once again, share the invigorating experience of live performance with our community’s students. This was truly a magical day.”

The field trip concert serves a clear purpose: to expose students to timeless musical works and inspire fourth graders to study a musical instrument and join their schools’ band or string programs. LUX even provided an additional midday performance for music students at South Orange Middle School, who walked to the arts center with teachers and chaperones.

Founded by conductor and composer Brent Chancellor, LUX merges high-energy performance with dynamic lighting and synchronized projections. “Bold, dramatic, visionary – LUX is an orchestral explosion, merging the worlds of high-energy performance and symphonic music,” explained Chancellor, who is also director and assistant conductor of the Reading Symphony Orchestra. . “It’s an unparalleled musical experience.”

Developed in collaboration with Carnegie Hall’s Link Up program and elementary music faculty, LUX provides students with opportunities to meet different instrument sections, explore fundamental music concepts, and discover the orchestra’s role across multiple genres. The partnership will offer additional opportunities throughout the year for students to meet and interact with orchestra musicians and their instruments in smaller groups, providing up-close experiences as they continue their journey in the district’s instrumental music program.

Beyond musical education, the LUX Orchestra Initiative promotes the importance of arts education by making performances accessible to as many students as possible, regardless of background or financial means, creating a lasting impact on the cultural landscape.

SOPAC’s Arts Education programs are generously sponsored by The Orange Orphan Society and The Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation.