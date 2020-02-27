South Orange-Maplewood to Receive 15.76% Increase in State Aid for 2020-21 School Year

On February 27, the State of New Jersey released the state aid numbers for school districts for the 2020-2021 school year. The news was relatively good for South Orange-Maplewood, with the school district set to receive $882,621 — or 15.76% — more than it did for the 2019-20) school year, when the state provided a total of $6,482,938 in aid.

However, the number is still below the amount “owed” the district per the School Funding Reform Act (SFRA) framework that was abandoned under the Christie Administration as the state sought to close gaps in its budget. Aid to SOMSD was slashed by 80% in 2010-11 and still has not recovered to levels prior to those cutbacks.

Village Green has reached out to SOMSD Superintendent of School Dr. Ronald Taylor and Board of Education President Annemarie Maini for comment and will update this story when they are able to respond.

SOMSD 2020-21 aid, per the State website: