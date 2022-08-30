Arts & CultureSouth Orange

South Orange Native Che Tafari Stars in Kevin Hart Netflix Movie ‘Me Time’

by The Village Green
The Village Green
South Orange native Che Tafari is starring in the comedy “Me Time” with Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall. The film, which debuted on August 26 on Netflix, is the story of a stay-at-home dad played by Hart reuniting with his crazy friend Huck (Wahlberg) while his architect wife (Hall) takes their kids on spring break.

According to Che’s sister Amani, Che impressed Kevin Hart in his audition and snagged the role of Hart and Hall’s son Dash Fisher. Che clearly did a great job, getting featured in the movie trailer and earning a “very cute” review from The Philadelphia Tribune.

Che has since moved to California. Follow his blossoming career on Instagram at chetafari_/.

Che at the Me Time premiere

Che Tafari with Kevin Hart and Regina Hall

 

