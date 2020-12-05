South Orange Parking Authority: 2021 Permitting to Begin January 4, Online Renewal to Launch

From the South Orange Parking Authority:

The South Orange Parking Authority (SOPA) is launching online permitting on January 4, 2021. The change is part of a new digital platform that will greatly improve the permit application and renewal process. This new system offers customers a contactless purchase and renewal option, more convenience, increased accuracy in the database, as well as increased efficiency in operations and improved communications with permit owners.

ALL PERMIT PARKING WILL BE MONITORED VIA LICENSE PLATE

With the switch to digital permitting, all permit parking will be monitored via license plate.

For permit owners : this means customers will no longer need hang tags or decals.

“This improvement in software and process is a shift that has been underway since 2019, but obviously is even more relevant and valuable now with contactless processes already built in.” -Mark Hartwyk, Executive Director, South Orange Parking Authority.

More About the Program:

PERMIT RENEWAL & APPLICATION OPTIONS

Customers will still have the option to renew or apply via mail but we strongly encourage you to use the online option. Our offices are currently closed to the public due to COVID19 restrictions so no in person/walk-in option is available. You can do it all online at your convenience. A secure portal will allow customers to set up a profile, submit applications and renewals, and also submit scans of required documents. This portal will not be available until January 4, 2021. Go to southorange.org for more information about renewals.

LICENSE PLATE ENFORCEMENT – NO MORE PERMIT HANG TAGS

With the switch to digital permitting, permit parking will be monitored via license plate. Customers will no longer need hang tags or decals. Active permits are already being added into the system. Enforcement officers will have digital records of permits based on license plates.

COMMUNICATIONS WITH PERMIT OWNERS

With an improved digital database of permit owners, SOPA will be able to provide timely renewal notices and relevant news about any construction or lot changes that may happen over time.

COST

There will be no increase in permit cost, parking rates or ticket rates connected to this program.

FULL DETAILS

southorange.org

Departments – Parking Authority

RENEWALS for 2021

The renewal process is different this year. Do not renew in December. Renewals will start Monday, January 4, 2021. Please use the new contactless online digital permit option. Available on Monday, January 4, 2021, (see attached press release). Go to the southorange.org parking page for more information. Valid 2020 permits will be honored until renewals end on January 15, 2021.

SOPA COVID-19 Update

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the South Orange Parking Authority (SOPA) office is currently closed to the public (no walk-ins allowed). You can call, email or mail us.

Phone: (973) 378-7715 x2037

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 298 Walton Ave., South Orange, NJ 07079

OFFICE CLOSED

The office will be closed for business on the following days:

December 2020:

Thursday 12/24 Christmas Eve

Friday 12/25 Christmas Day

Week between Christmas and New Year’s

Monday 12/28

Tuesday 12/29

Wednesday 12/30

Thursday 12/31

January 2021:

Friday 1/1 New Year’s Day

Monday 1/18 Martin Luther King Day