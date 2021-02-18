South Orange Police Department Looking for Crossing Guards and DVRT Volunteers

From the South Orange Police Department:

The South Orange Police Department is looking for dependable adults to fill part time and per diem School Crossing Guard positions. Your duty would be to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. While wearing your safety vest, you will check for oncoming traffic, step into the road, and direct vehicles to come to a stop before instructing people to cross.

Although this job requires minimal hours, you must be comfortable working outdoors in various types of weather. You will need your own vehicle, cell phone and meet other requirements. As of 1/19/2021, our guards are working approximately 8 hours per week, (2 hours per day, Mon-Thurs) If interested, contact [email protected] for details.

Become a Domestic Violent Response Team member! South Orange Police and the Rachel Coalition are seeking volunteers for our Domestic Violence Response Team. DVRT volunteers provide a variety of services to assist victims of domestic violence and those living in high conflict households. Services are delivered by a highly trained staff of licensed social workers specializing in helping victims of domestic violence and their families. Rachel Coalition offers the following services:

Individual counseling provided by licensed clinical social workers

Child-focused individual & group counseling Group services

Legal assistance provided by highly trained attorneys to assist in obtaining restraining orders and resolving related matters

Referrals for shelter w/kosher provisions

Information, referral, education, and outreach

Social work services at Essex County Family Justice Center in Newark

You can be part of this team! Contact The Rachel Coalition or call Lt. A. Acevedo of the SOPD Special Operations Bureau at 973-763-3000 ext 7802.