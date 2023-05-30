South Orange Police Report 2 Deceased Found in Cameron Field, Apparent Overdose

The South Orange Police are reporting that two deceased people — one male and one female — were found in Cameron Field on Friday morning, May 27, and that the victims died of an apparent overdose. No information is available at this time about the age of the victims or home addresses. From the South Orange Police:

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 8:45am South Orange Police received a call from a person who was driving on Mead Street. This anonymous caller reported two people sleeping in the park at Cameron Field. When officers arrived on scene they discovered two bodies: one male and one female, lying on the ground motionless. It was determined by officers that the two bodies had been there for a while. It appears this is an apparent overdose. Both bodies were taken to the Essex County Medical Examiner’s Office in Newark for further investigation. No other information at this time pending notification of next of kin.