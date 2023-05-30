Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police Report 2 Deceased Found in Cameron Field, Apparent Overdose

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The South Orange Police are reporting that two deceased people — one male and one female — were found in Cameron Field on Friday morning, May 27, and that the victims died of an apparent overdose. No information is available at this time about the age of the victims or home addresses. From the South Orange Police:

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 8:45am South Orange Police received a call from a person who was driving on Mead Street.  This anonymous caller reported two people sleeping in the park at Cameron Field.  When officers arrived on scene they discovered two bodies: one male and one female, lying on the ground motionless.  It was determined by officers that the two bodies had been there for a while.  It appears this is an apparent overdose.  Both bodies were taken to the Essex County Medical Examiner’s Office in Newark for further investigation.  No other information at this time pending notification of next of kin.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

LETTER: 5 Reasons Why I’m Voting Only for...

Mikie Sherrill Endorses Burgess, Tucker & Hall for...

PHOTOS: Maplewood Celebrates & Honors Memory of Duck...

Former Maplewood Mayor & Current TC Member Vic...

LETTER: I Trust Frank McGehee to Make the...

PHOTOS: Creativity, Joy & Silliness Bring Shakespeare to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE