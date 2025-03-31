South Orange Pool Repairs on Track for Memorial Day Opening — Weather and Materials Permitting

Four repair and renovation projects are underway at the Peter S. Connor Memorial Pool in South Orange and city officials say if all goes as planned, the work should be completed by early May, making it possible to open on Memorial Day as usual.

“As always, the construction being completed on time is dependent on all materials being delivered in a timely manner, weather allowing for the necessary installations and site work,” said Deputy Village Administrator Peter Travers. “…In the event there are any unforeseen setbacks that may delay the opening we will let the public know as soon as we become aware of any issues.”

The combined cost of the projects is nearly $1.7 million dollars and work includes replacing the pool gutters in both the main pool and the intermediate pool as well as the associated plumbing with both, he said.

“The old gutter system was over 50 years old and in need of replacement,” Travers said, noting that gutter replacement began after the end of the 2024 season and that alone costs nearly $1.3 million.

The 2024 project was part of a $1.9 million bond package for pool repairs.

The other projects are renovations to the bathhouse to make it ADA compliant with new flooring and wheelchair accessibility to stalls; repairs to the picnic area roof and structure and the addition of 10 shade structures, Travers said.

The $255,625 bathhouse project is partially funded by a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant, he said.

Travers said updates will be made to the Recreation, Arts and Cultural Affairs Committee, which meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Resident pool memberships for the 2025 season go on sale Tuesday, April 1 and cost $50 for individuals, $40 for seniors over 62, and $85 for caregivers employed by residents. Visit the website to purchase and for more information.