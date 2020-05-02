South Orange Reports 3rd Death from COVID-19, an 80-Year-Old Man

From VP Sheena Collum:

Neighbors,

As of 4:00 p.m. today, 249 South Orange residents have received access to the limited available COVID-19 testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 85 tests have returned positive and 164 have returned negative.

I am very sorry to share that we have lost another member of the South Orange community, an 80-year old male, to COVID-19. I have spoken to the family and am assisting them with setting up a donation fund to help pay for funeral expenses.

To date, three members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

Testing Update

Open to All: Coronavirus Screenings in Essex County Weequahic Park

Click Here to Schedule Your Appointment

Highlights of New Updates

State Parks Reopen Tomorrow

Governor Murphy signed Executive Order 133 that will reopen golf courses and state parks for passive recreational activities effective Saturday, May 2, beginning at 6:00 a.m. The Executive Order details the activities that are permitted and prohibited at the state parks, as well as parameters for visitors and employees.

Essex County Parks Open for Passive Recreation Only

This includes running, walking, and sitting. Visitors must wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines, which require six feet between each person. Playgrounds; tennis, basketball, and bocce courts; dog parks; baseball, softball, soccer, and football fields; exercise and par courses; Turtle Back Zoo, paddle boating at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, and the Environmental Center will remain closed. Large groups of people are not allowed. In addition, all park buildings and restroom buildings will be closed. Since Turtle Back Zoo is closed, the zoo parking decks also will be closed.



Essex County Golf Course To Offer Modified Play in Accordance with USGA COVID-19 Rules and Handicapping Guidelines

To minimize touching common surfaces, the holes have been raised so the flags do not have to be removed. Golfers will only be allowed to play in groups of two (instead of the usual four), and each player must use his or her own golf cart. Golfers will begin their rounds 16 minutes apart, and tee times must be made through the automated tee time system at https://essex-county-golf.book.teeitup.com/. The online tee time system will be open on Friday, May 1. Payments must be made with a credit card; no cash will be accepted. The clubhouses will be open to allow golfers to get their clubs from the locker room. Gathering will not be allowed; restrooms inside the buildings will be closed.

South Orange Municipal Parks

South Orange parks remain open for passive and no-contact recreation such as walking, jogging, or doing some exercise by yourself or with your family. Please note that our police department is regularly monitoring our parks, and any appearance of a gathering or overcrowding due to high demand will be dispersed. Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and fields remain closed.

A Recap of the South Orange Together Town Hall

A very special thanks to Trustees Steve Schnall, Summer Jones, and Bob Zuckerman for coordinating the Village’s first virtual town hall meeting. More than 2,000 residents joined us live or watched the video today. We look forward to doing more of these in the future.

You can watch the video on the South Orange Facebook page here or access it on the Village’s website here (it will be posted shortly).

Thank you and please continue to stay safe!

Sheena Collum

Village President