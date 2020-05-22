South Orange Reports Total of 95 COVID-19 Positive Residents — Plus, Expanded Testing Options in Essex County

May 22, 2020

Neighbors,

As of noon today, 434 South Orange residents have received access to COVID-19 testing, and of that number, 95 tests have returned positive and 339 have returned negative. To date, four members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

Expanded Testing Sites in Essex County

Essex County is expanding its COVID-19 testing initiative to include satellite testing sites throughout the county in addition to continuing to operate its drive through testing center in Weequahic Park. The satellite sites will offer saliva tests, are by appointment only, and are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-324-9950.

Satellite testing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 26: Essex County Public Works-Fleet Maintenance, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove. 200 appointments will be available.

Thursday, May 28: Essex County Richard J. Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange. 250 appointments will be available.

The Weequahic Park testing site will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, May 27 and Friday, May 29.

Additional dates will be added in June.

Testing is available to all Essex County residents, whether they are showing symptoms of the virus or are asymptomatic. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they took the swab or saliva tests at least 14 days ago and received negative test results.

Two CVS locations in Essex County are now offering COVID-19 testing through their minute clinic. Test supplies are extremely limited at these locations. Patients must be 18 years or older to take a COVID-19 test. They need to answer a short questionnaire to see if they qualify to take the test and provide medical insurance information and vehicle license plate before scheduling the appointment.