South Orange Residents Can Use Maplewood Recycling Center Until S.O. Facility Reopens

From South Orange Village:

South Orange Village is pleased to announce that South Orange residents may bring their recyclables to the Maplewood Recycling Center located at 359 Boyden Avenue Monday through Friday from 8am-3pm and Saturdays from 8am-Noon.

Due to the unprecedented damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida to the South Orange Department of Public Works facility, a series of repairs and environmental remediation is ongoing. The Village anticipates the yard to reopen to the pubic in mid to late October.

A list of acceptable recyclables at the Maplewood Recycling center can be found here: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/recycling.

A few important notes to South Orange residents when using the Maplewood Recycling Center:

Yard debris and bulk household items are not accepted in Maplewood at this time.

Storm-related construction debris is not accepted in Maplewood.

As always, South Orange residents may drop electronics at the Maplewood Center.

Please have a photo ID handy should you need it.

South Orange Village President stated, “I am incredibly grateful to Mayor Frank McGehee, the Maplewood Township Committee, and their tremendous staff for working with South Orange to offer this temporary service to our residents. It’s truly a testament to our strong partnership and one-community approach to challenges we face.

Visit the Tropical Storm Ida Information Hub for information on disaster assistance, continuing local updates and other relevant information here: https://www.southorange.org/864/Tropical-Storm-Ida-News-Hub.

Questions regarding recycling should be directed to the South Orange Department of Public Works at (973) 378-7741 ext. 1. All other questions can be directed to South Orange Village Hall at 973.378.7715 ext 2.