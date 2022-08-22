GovernmentSouth Orange

South Orange Residents, Sign Up for August 25 Bulk Pickup!

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the Township of South Orange Village via southorange.org:

Public Works Events

Metal Pickup– On Tuesday, August 23, DPW will pickup metal recyclables for residents who have prescheduled and paid for this service. There is 6 item limit for this pickup. Metal Pickup Form

Household Bulk Pickup– On Thursday, August 25, DPW will collect household bulk items with the exception of metal and electronics for residents who have prescheduled and paid for this service. There is 6 item limit for this pickup. Bulk Pickup Form

E-Waste Event– On Saturday, August 22 from 8 AM until noon, South Orange and Maplewood residents are welcome to access the recycling facility at 300 Walton Ave to dispose of e-waste (electronic) items.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 973-378-7741 x1.

0 comment
0
