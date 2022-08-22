South Orange Residents, Sign Up for August 25 Bulk Pickup!

From the Township of South Orange Village via southorange.org:
Public Works Events
Metal Pickup– On Tuesday, August 23, DPW will pickup metal recyclables for residents who have prescheduled and paid for this service. There is 6 item limit for this pickup. Metal Pickup Form
Household Bulk Pickup– On Thursday, August 25, DPW will collect household bulk items
E-Waste Event– On Saturday, August 22 from 8 AM until noon, South Orange and Maplewood residents are welcome to access the recycling facility at 300 Walton Ave to dispose of e-waste (electronic) items.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 973-378-7741 x1.