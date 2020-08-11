South Orange Residents: 2 Water Main Breaks Affecting Water Pressure Have Been Repaired

UPDATED 3:27 p.m. August 11, 2020: Per New Jersey American Water, both breaks have been repaired. Residents who had previously experienced little to no water pressure should now have full service again. Any residents with brown still in their water should run it until it turns clear to flush out any remaining particles.

From South Orange Township on August 11, 2020:

Due to two water main breaks, residents on the eastern part of town may experience low pressure with their water or have no water service at this time.

Residents on Ralston Avenue, between Scotland Road and Charlton Avenue, will have no water as crews work to fix one break. Residents on Scotland Road, between Ralston Avenue and South Orange Avenue, will have no water as crews work on the other break.

Residents who experience brown water are advised to let the water run for a period in hopes that it clears out.

Further updates will be provided when available.