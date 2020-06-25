South Orange: Scotland Road Work Schedule Changes June 26, 2020

From the Township of South Orange:

Long awaited improvements to Scotland Road, a county road in South Orange, began in May with the award of a contract to Colonnelli Brothers set to replace the water main that runs the length of the roadway. The South Orange Water Utility and their consultant engineering firm, HDR, will oversee the project with help from New Jersey American Water, the operator of South Orange’s water system. Together they plan to replace the 120+ year old water main while adding 39 new LED gas lamp lookalike street lights and improved curbing. When this phase is complete in August, Essex County will take over the remainder of the project that will include repaving of the road, grooved pavement on center lines and curve shoulders, re-centered lanes, shoulder striping, and crosswalk striping, ADA accessible intersections, ramps, and crosswalks, signage, and a raised intersection (speed table) at Raymond Avenue to help slow traffic. As a finishing touch South Orange will plant up to 50 street trees along the route to further improve the aesthetics of one of its busiest corridors.

6/25/2020 Update: Reminder: A few test pits are planned Friday 6/26 in a section of Scotland Road between Montrose Ave. and Randolph Place that will cause some traffic inconveniences (one lane closures).

Saturday work for 6/27 has been called off due to weather.

6/26 – continue with Scotland Road Closure from 8:00am to 4:00pm or slightly later – working on resident transfers to temporary main, installation of new main, installation of electric conduit and posts for new street lights.

